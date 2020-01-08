WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

There is a long history of American media acting as the propaganda arm of American enemies, from Walter Duranty’s praise of the Soviet regime to the present day, when outlets like CNN and MSNBC air, without challenge, Iranian propaganda on television.

Since Friday’s drone attack that killed Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani, CNN and MSNBC have given a voice to Iranian propaganda. In stark contrast to how they routinely cover President Donald Trump, the outlets offered very little pushback.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Massoumeh Ebtekar about the drone attack. In the 15-minute interview, Amanpour offered no serious pushback on Ebtekar’s claims, which included calling the elimination of one of the world’s most notorious terrorists a “terrorist action.”

As the Daily Caller noted, “Amanpour also failed to acknowledge that Ebtekar was chief spokeswoman for a group of Iranian students who held 52 American diplomats hostage at the U.S. embassy in Iran for 444 days, from 1979 to 1981.”

Compare that with a CNN chyron on Tuesday that read, “Trump says, ‘we saved a lot of lives’ by killing Soleimani but offers no evidence.”

Also on Tuesday, MSNBC aired propaganda directly from Iran that claimed that U.S. soldiers had been killed as a result of the rocket attacks earlier in the day. The claim was shared on Chris Hayes’ program. Hayes also forcefully called out the Trump administration, saying, “War with Iran is madness … strategically and morally a disaster.”

Is it too much to ask that the American media treat Iran with at least the same skepticism, if not more, as they treat President Trump?

The media seem to buy into the old Middle Eastern proverb, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

