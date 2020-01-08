Court records revealed that Hunter Biden will not fight for custody of his child with former stripper Lunden Roberts.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is in court demanding Hunter pay child support.

Ms. Roberts dragged Hunter Biden into a nasty court battle after he has ‘refused to pay child support for over a year’ and refused to pay her $11,000 legal bill.

“Baby Doe” was identified as “NJR” in the new court records and Hunter Biden was named as the “non-custodial parent.”

“The Arkansas Department of Health shall issue a new or substituted birth certificate listing Lunden Alexis Roberts as the mother and Robert Hunter Biden as the father,” Judge Holly Meyer wrote in her order.

Hunter Biden will be able to visit his baby, but Lunden Roberts would have to agree to the visiting terms.

Biden “shall have visitation with the child as agreed between the parties,” Judge Meyer wrote.

Fox reported that Lunden Roberts told the court that Hunter Biden “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup.”

Hunter and his baby mama Lunden Roberts are due back in court on January 29 for a pre-trial hearing.

The judge also added that both parties have until January 16 to comply with all “pending discovery” which is past due because Hunter Biden is trying to hide his Burisma paper trail.

To add to this drama, Hunter Biden’s new wife Melissa Cohen is pregnant and will soon give birth to Hunter’s 5th child!

