On Wednesday, The Sun (U.K.) released new photos of former President Bill Clinton in connection to now-deceased registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a “world exclusive.”

The photos purport to show Mr. Clinton with alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell on board Epstein’s notorious private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Another image shows the former president with his arm around alleged “sex slave” Chauntae Davis, who is wearing a pilot hat she was allegedly ordered to wear to look professional, The Sun reported.

“Other never-seen-before images show Clinton traveling on the infamous Boeing 727 jet while playing cards and chomping on a cigar,” The Sun reported.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” Chauntae told the outlet.

“Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around,” she said.

Chauntae, then 22 years old, “categorically denied that any improper behavior occurred around Clinton and that he was a ‘complete gentleman’ the entire time,” the report said.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein plead guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York,” a previously issued statement from Clinton said. “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg or every trip.”

In August, it was reported that Epstein allegedly had a “sexual picture” of former Mr. Clinton hanging in his Manhattan mansion.

“The picture depicting the former president apparently lounging on a chair in the Oval Office, wearing red heels and posing suggestively in a blue dress redolent of Monica Lewinsky was in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse,” The Daily Mail reported. “The painting was secretly snapped inside the pedophile’s lavish $56 million home in October 2012, four years after Epstein completed his sweetheart deal for prostitution of a minor and seven years before he was accused of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, “Epstein died by hanging in his jail cell back in August. He had just been transferred to a ‘special housing unit’ within the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City in order to provide him with greater protection. At the time, he was facing dozens of sex trafficking charges stemming from years spent allegedly shuttling young women between several of his massive homes, so that he and his friends could use them for sex.”

The death, which was quickly ruled a suicide, came two weeks after Epstein allegedly tried to hang himself the first time in jail.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The Sun US (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

