Newsmax TV has named veteran television executive Elliot Jacobson as its Executive Vice President of Programming and Chief Content Officer.

“Elliot comes to Newsmax with a significant career in content strategy, programming operations and production,” Christopher Ruddy said, CEO of parent company Newsmax Media, Inc. Ruddy added, “We’re excited because Elliot has a tremendous background in content and will help us implement our 2020 plans and beyond.”

Most recently, Jacobson was Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer for the Comcast-backed Boomer network RLTV, with responsibility for the network’s content strategy and operations. Mr. Jacobson oversaw programming, production and acquisition, in addition to its digital and broadcast engineering teams.

“I have followed Newsmax’s extraordinary growth over the last several years and I am enthusiastic to join the team,” Jacobson said. “Chris Ruddy has positioned Newsmax to become a critical source of news and information in the media landscape.”

Jacobson was instrumental in the growth of RLTV since its inception 2006, and launched dozens of network series and specials including “The Cronkite Chronicles,” “Prime Votes with Cokie Roberts and Sam Donaldson,’’ “Taking Care with Joan Lunden,” and “Healthline.”

Jacobson began his career as a news producer in Spain and has held positions at news and entertainment networks and production companies over the last 25 years. He has consulted extensively on programming strategy and operations for emerging networks domestically and internationally. He is a frequent speaker on the subjects of Boomer audiences and consumers.

Jacobson’s work has garnered multiple Emmy, Gracie, Cine Golden Eagle, New York Film Festival and CableFax programming awards, and a Best Feature Film award from the Rhode Island International Film Festival. He is an active member of the Producer’s Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Jacobson is a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

He comes to Newsmax TV as it enjoys tremendous success as an emerging 24/7 cable news channel. Newsmax TV is already carried by all major U.S. cable systems, including: DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish, FiOS, Spectrum, Optimum, U-verse, Suddenlink and more than three dozen cable and OTT systems.

Newsmax TV has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting Baby Boomers with a heartland perspective on the events impacting their lives. Each day the channel provides 12 hours of original news content daily with programming focused on breaking news, talk, and analysis. The channel provides “real news for real people” – giving viewers the opportunity to engage with its shows via call-ins, Skype, social media, and live chat feeds.

The channel also provides practical health, finance, and lifestyle segments, as well as news documentaries.

