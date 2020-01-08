CNN confirmed Tuesday that it has settled for an undisclosed amount with Nick Sandmann, one of the Covington Catholic High School students smeared by multiple news outlets after a video of a “standoff” between the teens and a Native American activist went viral. Following initial reports on the settlement, Sandmann’s lawyers have each issued brief public statements making clear their work on the young man’s behalf isn’t done.

After multiple news outlets and media figures smeared him and his peers for allegedly “blocking” and “harassing” a Native American activist Nathan Phillips, whose account of the confrontation was quickly discredited by additional footage of the situation, Sandmann sued CNN, The Washington Post, and NBC Universal for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Sandmann, who is represented by high-powered attorneys Todd McMurtry and Lin Wood, was seeking $275 million from CNN. Fox 19 reported that CNN agreed Tuesday to settle the lawsuit against Sandmann. “The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington,” Fox reported.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that CNN had confirmed that they had indeed reached a settlement with Sandmann. “A CNN spokesperson confirmed Tuesday with The Enquirer that a settlement was reached,” the outlet reported. “The network would not comment on the details of the settlement.”

Sandmann’s lawyers have issued statements following reports on the settlement, and both made a point of stressing that they are far from done in seeking justice for their client.

“I want to thank everyone for the many good wishes received today,” McMurtry tweeted Tuesday. “Now, [Lin Wood] and I turn our attention to [NBC News], [The Washington Post] and additional defendants to be named soon.”

“Long day up & back to KY for 26(f) conference with Court,” Wood tweeted Tuesday after retweeting his partner’s statement. [Todd McMurtry] & I have more to do in pursuit of truth & justice for Nicholas Sandmann, a fine young man. We will do it. Thanks for kind & supportive comments. Tired, but pursuit of truth & justice feels really good today.”

As The Daily Wire reported, in an interview with Fox News last year, Wood pointed to CNN as having launched the most “vicious” and unfair series of attacks on Sandmann.

“CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes,” Wood told Fox News’ Mark Levin. “CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, with that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”

“They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false,” Wood continued. “Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room.”

In February 2019, Sandmann’s lawyers released the following list of 54 individuals and news organizations to which they sent letters instructing them to preserve evidence for potential defamation lawsuits:

