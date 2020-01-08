Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarHill.TV’s Krystal Ball says Ocasio-Cortez has become a force in Democratic Party Omar tweets clip of anti-war George Carlin routine GOP rep releases campaign ad ripping Kaepernick, ‘The Squad’ MORE (D-Minn.) on Wednesday condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE‘s decision to impose further economic sanctions on Iran, saying that the move was not a “measured response” in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

During a public address from the White House, Trump announced that the U.S. would implement “punishing” sanctions on the Iranian government as it evaluated a response to Tehran’s overnight missile attack on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops. The attack followed a U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one of the most powerful officials in Iran and the leader of its elite Quds Force.

Trump said that no American lives were lost in the Iranian attacks and added that Iran appeared to “be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

“As we continue to evaluate options and response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump said. “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”

Omar, who has been outspoken on the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, argued on Twitter that sanctions are “economic warfare” that make “no sense.”

“They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran,” she said. “You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

Trump in 2017 withdrew the United States from the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed all of the economic sanctions it had waived as part of the accord. He has since called for European allies still sticking to the agreement to abandon the deal and devise a new pact.

The administration has not offered any additional details on what new sanctions it will impose.

Despite the easing of tensions, several Democratic lawmakers have pushed for voting on a resolution that would curtail Trump’s war powers.

Omar and Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean Lee‘It’s a spiral now’: Democrats say they’re not surprised by Iran attack Overnight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites Progressives push for votes to block funding for war against Iran MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday announced a resolution to invoke the War Powers Act to withdraw U.S. troops from hostilities with Iranian-backed forces that has not been approved by Congress; however, the U.S. would not be prevented from responding to an attack under the proposed resolution.