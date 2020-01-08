TRANSCRIPT:

TRUMP: “The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime: Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer. It will not be allowed to go forward. Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process.

Over the last three years, under my leadership, our economy is stronger than ever before, and America has achieved energy independence. These historic accomplishments changes our strategic priorities. These are accomplishments that nobody thought was possible. And options in the Middle East became available.

We are now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We are independent, and we do not need Middle East oil. The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration at a cost of $2.5 trillion. U.S. Armed forces are stronger than ever before. Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast.

Under construction are many hypersonic missiles. The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”

