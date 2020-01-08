https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/paul-krugman-tweets-phishy-story-about-hackers-using-his-ip-for-child-porn/

Wackjob “economist” Paul Krugman, who once proclaimed that markets would “never recover” after Trump’s election victory, is seemingly taking a preemptive approach to possible child porn charges by claiming he’s been hacked. Check out what he tweeted this afternoon:

Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography. I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there.

And he is getting DRAGGED in the replies:

This is all rather ironic, considering he claimed that the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” meme was fueled by paranoid conspiracy theorists.

 

