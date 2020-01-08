Wackjob “economist” Paul Krugman, who once proclaimed that markets would “never recover” after Trump’s election victory, is seemingly taking a preemptive approach to possible child porn charges by claiming he’s been hacked. Check out what he tweeted this afternoon:

“Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography. I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there.“

The Times is now on the case. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020

And he is getting DRAGGED in the replies:

😂😂😂 Put the pizza down now 🍕 — Southernraised🇺🇸 (@Southernraise16) January 8, 2020

Also a hint: I have worked many of the cases. Most people just own it right away. The number 1 excuse for this who don’t: Someone hacked me. lol. — Magoo Actual 🇺🇸 (@MagooActual) January 8, 2020

Remember Paul is famous for his bold prediction that the internet would wind up being no more consequencential than the fax machine so not sure his grasp of the technology is great — why (@tumrel) January 8, 2020

Boomer is as good with tech as he is economics. — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) January 8, 2020

An IP address for a user does not change unless they reset the modem for 5 min or renew a DHCP lease. So I will have the same IP, until I do those two things. Which means either the user is downloading that illicit content willingly, or someone else at that PC is. 🤔 — random thoughts (@musings_n) January 8, 2020

Also why put this statement out? Have you been contacted by or reached out to any law enforcement? Seems really bizarre to tweet this. I can’t think of a halfway competent lawyer who’d advise the victim of a horrible thing like this to tweet what you just tweeted. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 8, 2020

Unless you are a very wealthy person who hires one or under full-suite VIP protection services through your agent, there are no proactive security notifications like this. — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) January 8, 2020

This is all rather ironic, considering he claimed that the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” meme was fueled by paranoid conspiracy theorists.

If we were living in a paranoid fantasy universe, I would be very suspicious about the Epstein suicide, even about whether it was really suicide. And you know what? The Epstein case itself shows that we *are* kind of living in a paranoid fantasy universe — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 10, 2019

The post Paul Krugman Tweets Phishy Story About Hackers Using His IP For Child Porn appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.