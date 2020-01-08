Almost two in three respondents in 32 nations — 64 percent — said they lack confidence in President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE to do the right thing when it comes to foreign affairs, according to a poll from Pew Research Center.

Pollsters also found that 29 percent of respondents in those countries expressed confidence in Trump on the global stage, up from 22 percent last year. Pollsters attribute the uptick in support to a combination of changes in how the survey was administered and the ascendance in some countries of populist right-wing movements that mirror Trump’s.

Roughly half or more of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of world affairs in six countries: Israel, Ukraine, Poland, Nigeria, Kenya, the Philippines and India.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents from Mexico, however, said they do not have confidence in Trump, according to the survey, while about 75 percent of respondents in western European nations such as Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and France said the same.

Pew also asked about several specific Trump foreign policies and found that the least popular was withdrawal from international climate agreements, with 66 percent disapproval and 14 percent approval, followed by increased tariffs on imports, with 66 percent disapproving and 18 percent approving. Sixty percent disagreed with building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border while 24 percent approved of the action, and 52 percent disapproved of Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal compared to 29 percent who approved.

Trump’s handling of U.S.-North Korea relations was the only issue in which more respondents approved than disapproved, with 41 percent approving and 36 percent disapproving.

Pollsters surveyed respondents in the different countries through a combination of phone and in-person interviews, with the methodology including multiple different margins of error, sample sizes and date ranges.