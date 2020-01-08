Democratic candidate Mark Kelly is leading Republican Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyDemocrats worry party is squandering political opportunity on ObamaCare Independents and impeachment could determine Arizona’s electoral future Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle MORE among Arizona voters, according to a new poll.

Kelly, a former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, has a 4-point lead over the incumbent Republican, according to a poll by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling.

The survey found that 46 percent of polled voters said they would vote for Kelly and 42 percent said they would vote for McSally. An additional 12 percent said they were not sure.

Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), who has been a prominent gun control advocate since retiring from Congress after surviving an assassination attempt in 2012.

Democrats are looking to flip at least three Senate seats in 2020 to take control of the upper chamber.

McSally is one of a few vulnerable targets. The Cook Political report ranks the race as a “toss-up.”

McSally was appointed to her seat last year after it was vacated following the death of Republican Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainThe perils of a bipartisan presidential ticket 10 controversies that rocked the Trump White House in 2019 When you vote, choose trustworthy leaders who command respect MORE. She had lost her Senate bid in 2018 to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who flipped the seat formerly held by retired Republican Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeThe perils of a bipartisan presidential ticket Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Flake pens op-ed telling Senate Republicans to ‘put country over party’ in Senate trial MORE.

The Public Policy Polling survey polled 760 Arizona voters between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4. There is a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.