Update : President Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning at 11 AM Eastern.

Per two sources, President Trump is not giving an address tonight, NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman said.

President Trump will make a statement Wednesday morning following the missile attacks from Iran on US bases in Iraq.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Iran fired at least 15 missiles at US facilities in Iraq on Tuesday night (US time).

The missiles missed their targets.

Many ended up in the desert or in nearby villages.

Images of missiles launched by #Iran‘s regime aiming to target U.S. bases in Iraq Anbar Province, western #Iraq

Near civilian homes pic.twitter.com/0ZLBTkV8X8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

The post President Trump to Address Nation on Iranian Missile Attacks at 11 AM ET appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.