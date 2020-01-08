https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/president-trump-to-address-nation-on-iranian-missile-attacks-at-11-am-et/

Update: President Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning at 11 AM Eastern.

Per two sources, President Trump is not giving an address tonight, NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman said.

President Trump will make a statement Wednesday morning following the missile attacks from Iran on US bases in Iraq.

Iran fired at least 15 missiles at US facilities in Iraq on Tuesday night (US time).

The missiles missed their targets.

Many ended up in the desert or in nearby villages.

