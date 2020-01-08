(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor recently called free speech racist and said he worries that if a Democratic presidential candidate wins the 2020 election it could spark another Civil War.

Eric King Watts, an associate professor of communication studies, made the comments during his keynote speech “Tribalism, Voicelessness, and the Problem of Free Speech” that kicked off a two-day conference on free speech.

“Democracy needs free speech, but it is increasingly vulnerable to its excesses,” Watts said in his speech.

