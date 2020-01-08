After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings sent out an invitation for “super-talented weirdos” to work in government, self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller applied for a job, the Independent reported on Wednesday.

“Well look no further,” Geller wrote to Cummings, vowing to utilize his alleged psychic abilities to aid the administration.

Last month, Geller claimed he helped Johnson win the UK’s recent election by giving his campaign a spoon with positive energy.

Geller has also claimed to have helped other British politicians, according to the Evening Standard.

He said he played a role in Theresa May becoming prime minister by using his psychic abilities, saying he lived in the same village as her and knew her for more than 21 years.

Geller, a native Israeli, claimed that May visited his home three years before she became prime minister and that he told her as he “bimbarded her mind” that she would one day hold the position.

A source close to Geller told the Evening Standard he is “particularly keen on using his powers to tackle growing tensions in the Middle East” if he gets a job working for the British government.