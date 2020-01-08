It seems that Australia is no longer the country of choice for people to migrate in the age of President Trump. Now, rapper Cardi B says that she is seeking citizenship in Nigeria in response to the current tensions with Iran.

In the wake of President Trump ordering the drone strike that killed Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Cardi B accused Trump of putting American lives in danger while pledging to file Nigerian citizenship.

“Naaaaa these memes are f[***]in [emojis] but sh[**] ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York,” she wrote. “Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

As reported by Fox News, the seriousness of Cardi B’s pledge was difficult to ascertain, though it did prompt a response from one Nigerian official, who welcomed her into the country.

“As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister,” wrote Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chair of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission and a former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives. “And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.”

Regardless of Cardi B’s seriousness, her declaration led many internet trolls to roundly mock her.

“Dear Cardi B; you don’t need to fill for new Nigerian citizenship, it takes too much time to process. You can have mine and give me yours, And also bring your family along, I have friends that will be honoured to exchange their citizenship with them too. Awaiting your feedback,” commented one user.

Cardi B has been a continual supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president. She tweeted out this past July that the Democratic Party “let him down” by essentially blackballing his nomination during the 2016 primary process in favor of Hillary Clinton.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time,” Cardi wrote. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

Cardi B also made headlines last year when she admitted to previously drugging and robbing men into a hotel that she promised to have sex with while working as a stripper prior to her stardom.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” she said in an Instagram Live video.

Critics of Cardi B rightly noted that she would be hounded from the earth for such a casual admission if she were a man admitting to doing the same to women.

“Why isn’t anyone talking about [Cardi B] and her drugging men then robbing them,” one critic aptly put it. “Like if this were a man for example … this would be a different story.”