President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE said on Wednesday that Iran “appears to be standing down” after Tehran launched missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” Trump said in an address to the nation from the Grand Foyer of the White House.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he continued.

You can read his complete remarks below.

Read President Trump’s remarks on Iran by kballuck1 on Scribd