Iran now knows they cannot threaten the United States without retaliation, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax TV.

“This is the beginning of the end for hostilities, not the beginning,” Reschenthaler told Wednesday’s “National Report.”

Reschenthaler applauded President Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, saying it has made the world a safer place and “We are in a much stronger position than ever before with Iran.”

Reschenthaler added it was not only Trump’s right as commander in chief but his moral duty to target someone responsible for the death of so many Americans and someone who was planning for more such casualties.

The congressman said it is mistaken to talk about possible escalation due to the killing of Soleimani, stressing recent history should not be forgotten, as the situation had already been escalated over recent weeks.

Reschenthaler pointed out Iran had recently shot down a U.S. drone, fired missiles at Saudi oil facilities, disrupted ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and attacked the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

