I’m not sure how much of this report to believe. Will the royals be spending a lot of time in Canada? Probably. There were a lot of reports saying they’d be moving to Africa and that never happened. I would like to think they wouldn’t completely give up their titles, but just continue to live the royal life in the way that makes sense for them.
REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles
https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/08/prince-harry-meghan-markle-canada-move/