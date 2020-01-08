https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/reports-iraq-prime-ministers-office-says-iran-warned-them-prior-to-missile-attack-on-us-bases-and-us-informed/

According to numerous reports from Iraq the Iranian regime warned Iraqi officials of the missile strike on US bases.
And the US was then reportedly notified before the missile attacks.

The bombings left no Iraqi or US casualties.

Iraq was warned.
Video from Iranian News.

Dawn News from Pakistan reported:

Iraq’s prime minister’s office said on Wednesday it had received “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent.

Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week.

In its first statement hours later, premier Adel Abdel Mahdi’s office said it had been warned.

“We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations,” it said.

The prime minister’s office said it was simultaneously contacted by the US, as the missiles slammed into the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq and Harir further north.

