According to numerous reports from Iraq the Iranian regime warned Iraqi officials of the missile strike on US bases.

And the US was then reportedly notified before the missile attacks.

#Iran informed #Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi of its intention to bomb #US military bases in #Anbar and #Kurdistan before the attack. Abdel Mahdi warned the Americans who took their precautions before the attack. I’ll write more details about this attack in my article. — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) January 8, 2020

The bombings left no Iraqi or US casualties.

Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Mahdi, who resigned; said that we have received a message that the US will withdraw from Iraq. However, four hours later, it was announced that the message was delivered incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/IsExH6THht — Kerkuk Net News Agency (@kerkuknetEN) January 7, 2020

Iraq was warned.

Video from Iranian News.

Footage released by #Iran‘s state TV of the recent missile attack. Reports indicate Iranian officials informed the Iraqi government before the attack & the Iraqis informed U.S. officials. Conclusion:

This attack was for Tehran to save face.pic.twitter.com/POW70Np7vB — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

Dawn News from Pakistan reported:

Iraq’s prime minister’s office said on Wednesday it had received “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent. Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week. In its first statement hours later, premier Adel Abdel Mahdi’s office said it had been warned. “We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations,” it said. The prime minister’s office said it was simultaneously contacted by the US, as the missiles slammed into the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq and Harir further north.

