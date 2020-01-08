The reputed gangbanger who was caught on a

viral video dumping water on a pair of New York City cops over the summer just got his punishment: 10 days of community service, the New York Post reported.

Courtney Thompson, 28, accepted a second-degree harassment charge Dec. 20, the paper said, adding that a plea deal got him out of jail time.

Thompson — a reputed member of a Crips gang affiliate — initially faced charges of third-degree criminal mischief, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct, and harassment following the July incident in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, the Post noted.



Third-degree criminal mischief can land culprits in jail for up to four years, the paper said, adding that Thompson was on probation for a 2015 robbery at the time of the water dousing incident.

Thompson

has over 20 prior arrests on his record, including busts for assault, sources told the Post in a previous story, adding that most of the related records are sealed.

The

New York Daily News noted that Thompson actually “comes from a law enforcement family — his mother is a city Correction Department captain and his aunt is a federal corrections officer in Washington, D.C., his lawyer said at his arraignment. He was released on $3,500 bail.”

What’s the background?

In the water dousing video, two officers are seen repeatedly getting water thrown and dumped on them — and the drenched cops simply walk away without reacting.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Here’s the clip: (

Content warning: Language):

Drenched cops OK’d plea deal

The two officers who got doused with water gave their approval for Thompson’s plea deal before he accepted it, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office told the Post.

“The defendant’s conduct in this case was wholly unacceptable and deserving of criminal charges,” a spokesman for the Brooklyn DA noted to the paper, adding that the DA’s office made sure “the defendant took responsibility for his actions.”

What did another cop have to say?

“I can’t believe that guy got off,” a police source told the Post. “I mean 10 days community service? Basically you’re telling everybody that if you want to dump water on a cop, you can — and there’s no consequences for it. This is the lawless society that we live in now.”

Officers continue getting targeted

The water dousing incident was one among several examples of NYPD officers becoming targets of harassment and disrespect.

Another video from last July showed an officer getting hit in the head with a bucket while attempting to make an arrest with a partner, and both officers were doused with water as a crowd roared around them:

Last August, an NYPD sergeant was standing with other officers in Central Park during a concert when a fist-sized piece of concrete smashed into a tree three feet from the cops — and earlier that day in the Bronx five officers were injured when bottles were hurled at police as they tried to break up a 2 a.m. party with about 100 people in attendance.

In September, after NYPD officers evacuated a Bronx apartment building amid a sixth-floor fire, video showed someone in the rowdy crowd on the street tossing an open half-gallon of milk at an officer — and onlookers reacting with laughter and cheers.

On Halloween night, NYPD officers responding to a domestic violence call found their vehicle trashed with garbage and rotting food as one onlooker remarked, “Trick or treat, motherf***ers”:

In November, a video surfaced showing a gang of bikers and ATV riders circling and appearing to taunt a lone NYPD officer at a Bronx gas station.

In December, an NYPD officer was injured after he bit a razor that was in a sandwich that he bought from a shop in Queens.

