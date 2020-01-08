Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais is taking the media to task over their mostly collective response to his controversial jokes aimed at liberal Hollywood during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, which he hosted.

In the days following Gervais’ on-the-nose commentary, a variety of media outlets and liberals spoke out against the comedian’s remarks, calling them inappropriate and unfunny.

During the monologue, Gervais blasted Hollywood, saying that it is in no position to lecture Americans on anything because they knew nothing about the real world.

What are the details?

The 58-year-old British entertainer hit out at the media on Twitter for taking issue with his jokes.

He also took aim at journalists, writing, “I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it? Just makes it funnier, though, I guess.”

He later added that merely taking offense to a joke or remark does not equate righteousness.

“1. Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument,” he

wrote. “2. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone. 3. It’s not all about you. 4. Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.”

What else?

At one point during his fiery Sunday monologue, he also told entertainers in attendance to kindly “f*** off.”

“So, if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” he warned. ” You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award. Thank your agent and your god, and f*** off!”

He also added, “If ISIS had a streaming service you would be calling your agents.”

On Tuesday, Gervais took aim at critics who branded the lively speech as “right-wing.”

He wrote, “How the f*** can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?”