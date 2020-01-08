As we learned about the attack aimed at American forces in Iraq coming from Iran Tuesday evening, already early Wednesday morning in Iraq, a lot of us did as we always do – we scanned Twitter for reactions. It may surprise you to learn that the worst reactions didn’t come from Democrats running to be the party’s presidential nominee. The worst came from Speaker Pelosi and her cohorts in the media.

Fortunately for the troops and personnel in harm’s way from the ballistic missiles sent from Iran, the 2020 candidates set the right tone. Concern for the safety of the troops and others in the path of the missiles was expressed in social media. Speaker Pelosi, however, turned her concern into a slam against President Trump. By using the words “needless provocations from the Administration” she sounded like the Iranian leadership.

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

That is not a good look for the third most powerful person in the American government. Her reaction was unnecessarily hackish and just plain wrong. President Trump has not “needlessly provoked” Iran. Iran has been attacking Americans and our interests since the revolution in 1979. If anything, it can easily be argued that Trump has shown great restraint. The drone attack in Baghdad that took out Soleimani was in response to the intelligence of an imminent attack. Plus, just days earlier, Iran-backed militia attacked the U.S. embassy.

It is reported that Pelosi did not speak with Vice-President Pence when he called but returned his call later and he briefed her. Maybe next time she should just take his call.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was handed a note during a House Democratic leadership meeting informing her of the attacks on two military bases in Al-Assad and Erbil, respectively, that house U.S. forces in Iraq. Pelosi returned a phone call to Vice President Pence at approximately 6:34 p.m. when he briefed her on the attack.

Joe Biden tweeted in a restrained manner. Obviously he was going for a calm and reasoned response.

I’m going to hold off on commenting on the news tonight until we know more, but there is one thing I will say: Jill and I are keeping our troops and Americans overseas in our prayers. We hope you’ll keep them in yours. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 8, 2020

This was a better response than Quid Pro Joe delivered earlier in the day in a speech in New York. He criticized Trump for his handling of Iran.

Biden criticized Mr. Trump in his speech for bringing the U.S. “dangerously close” to starting anew in the Middle East, despite campaigning on bringing an end to so-called endless wars. “I have no illusions about Iran. The regime has long sponsored terrorism and threatened our interests. They’ve ruthlessly killed hundreds of protesters, and they should be held accountable for their actions,” the former vice president said. “But there is a smart way to counter them — and a self-defeating way. Trump’s approach is demonstrably the latter.”

Joe Biden has been historically wrong on foreign policy for 40 years. Former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates said those words in his memoir after retiring from working in the Obama administration with Biden. Interestingly, Biden acknowledged in his speech that he’s made mistakes but it was more along the lines of “Hey, everyone makes mistakes”, and not acknowledging his wrong-headedness in foreign policy. Remember, he also advised Obama not to take the opportunity to take out Bin Laden.

During a town hall in New Hampshire, Tulsi Gabbard said that the drone attack on Soleimani “undermined our national security”. After the response from Iran, she tweeted about her own flashbacks from her time in the service.

#IranAttacks on U.S. troops today brought back a flood of memories from my 2005 deployment at the height of Iraq war. Constant rocket attacks. A daily reminder of the terrible cost of war. Unimaginable suffering awaits if this escalation continues. #NoWarWithlran #IranvsUSA pic.twitter.com/SvMUOHum2K — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 8, 2020

I ask all Americans to stand with me in offering our prayers and hopes for our troops and their families that there are no casualties in the #IranAttacks today. #NoWarWithlran #IranvsUSA — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 8, 2020

Some top candidates stuck with thoughts and prayers for our troops, as they should have done.

Tonight, Americans in Iraq are under fire. My prayers are with them, their loved ones, and their families. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 8, 2020

Tonight, my prayers are with our service members, our diplomats and personnel serving in Iraq, and their families—and all the people in the region. This is a reminder why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/Uqybp89u7n — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 8, 2020

Warren has been busy calling Trump’s approval of the drone strike as a wag the dog scenario. At least Meghan McCain got her to acknowledge that Soleimani was a terrorist. Small steps.

I don’t find a tweet on Bernie Sanders’ Twitter account of this nature. There is a video clip of his interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN where he denounces Trump’s actions and says he’ll do what he can to stop war authorization and funding if it comes up for a vote. He also is on record comparing the strike on Soleimani with Putin’s assassinations of dissidents, so there’s that.

So, how did our betters in liberal media react to the incoming missiles launch from Iran into Iraq? Just exactly as you probably expected. There was plenty of misinformation and finger-pointing at Trump, not Iran.

MSNBC aired Iran state media’s false claim that 30 U.S. soldiers had been killed tonight pic.twitter.com/DnEkMq3x7f — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2020

Then a correction – there were no Americans killed:

Later in the segment, MSNBC host Chris Hayes acknowledged & emphasized that MSNBC’s Iran correspondent was sharing completely unverified Iran state media claims about dozens of U.S. soldiers being killed pic.twitter.com/JqOvgnNVwd — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2020

Former Bushie Steve Schmidt weighed in with his usual Orange Man bad hot take. He is nothing if not consistent in his anti-Trump criticisms. He returned to his MSNBC gig after serving as a campaign adviser for Howard Schultz’s failed presidential nomination bid.

Steve Schmidt: “You can’t imagine, I think, a worse president, a worse possible leader, to stand at the head of America’s Armed Forces at this very dangerous moment” https://t.co/6FDY4U6XCu — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 8, 2020

The absolute worst reaction from the media though came from MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. At this point, it looks like he is just flat-out cheering for the Iranian terrorists.

Trump wagged the dog. Now the dog is wagging Trump. — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2020

O’Donnell mocked Trump’s decision to not make a statement until Wednesday. Instead of acknowledging the wisdom of waiting until assessments could be made and decisions made in response to those assessments, O’Donnell called Trump “speechless”.

These threats of war crimes & mass murder by Iran make this the most dangerous night in history of American military in the Middle East and the President of the United States has no idea what to say. White House says Trump won’t make a statement. He’s literally speechless. https://t.co/cVxLtR59rP — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2020

History will not be kind to those so afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome that they can’t even pause and unite with other Americans in supporting a president during the aftermath of an enemy attack. Whether it is the top leadership of lawmakers or those in the media, we must believe them when they tell us who they are. They are so psychologically crippled that they broadcast support for America’s enemies instead of America. It’s sickening.

I’ll end with this from Hollywood’s Michael Moore. He is thrilled that so many in the media are openly questioning the Trump administration in the midst of an enemy attack. Instead of just reporting on the events of the evening, he was celebrating the divisive nature of their comments.

Bless you, Chris Hayes. And thank u MSNBC for broadcasting some powerful truths tonite. I don’t think this has happened before where, on the 1st night of a strike against us, our free press has questioned EVERYTHING — and in doing so, may — may— have prevented further bloodshed. https://t.co/IodzGwkB1h — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020