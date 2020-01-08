The first picture showing the damage caused to a US airbase by an Iran missile strike has been released.

The satellite image appears to show five areas of the Ain al-Assad complex, in Iraq, that were hit in the attack.

Private satellite company Planet Labs took the image, which was shared by the US-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

Aurora Intel said on Twitter that it appeared aircraft hangars were blown up in the strike.

According to NPR, David Schmerler, an analyst with the Middlebury Institute, said: “Some of the locations struck look like the missiles hit dead center.”

Two US airbases in Iraq were struck by Iranian missiles in the early hours of this morning as the ongoing crisis between the two countries deepens.

Rockets were launched at the al-Asad air base in western Iraq and Erbil in the north of the country.

The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has confirmed it was behind the strikes which came after military commander general Soleimani was killed by a Reaper drone last Friday at Baghdad airport.

The IRGS has claimed the missile attacks are the “first step” and chillingly warned it will “not spare Americans” in an interview on television in Iran.

US President Donald Trump said an assessment of damage caused by the strikes was continuing and that he would make a statement this morning.

“All is well!” Trump said on Twitter.

He added: “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.

“Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!

“We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

In a televised speech today, Trump said: “Our great American forces are prepared for anything.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precuations taken, the dispersal forces, and an early warning system, that worked very well.”

Trump added that there had been ‘minimal damage’ caused to the bases.

The President described Soleimani as the ‘world’s top terrorist’ and blamed him for strikes on civilian targets and killing thousands of US troops.

He also repeated his claim that the Iranian general was behind the recent assault on the US embassy in Baghdad.

His assassination prevented him from carrying out further planned attacks, Trump added.