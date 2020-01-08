Satellite images of Iraq’s Al Assad airbase published Wednesday show about five sites were hit by Iranian missiles launched Tuesday night. While there are indications these were precision strikes, the blast impacts appear to be quite minimal. The U.S. said there were no U.S. or coalition casualties in the attack on Al Assad and a base near Erbil.

Overview:

Close and close up:

Sources:

The Iranian missile strike destroyed several buildings/structures at Ain Al Assad Airbase. @planetlabs has images from this morning that @DaveSchmerler analyzed. pic.twitter.com/MzXOYxvujO

Al Jazeera reported the Iraqi government reported there no Iraqi casualties. Also, Iraq said there were 22 missiles launched by Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said in a statement that a total of 22 missiles were fired.

“Between 1:45am and 2:15am [22:45 GMT and 23:15 GM] Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 on the Ain al-Asad airbase and … five on the city of Erbil,” the Iraqi military said.

“There were no victims among the Iraqi forces,” it added, without mentioning whether or not there were casualties among foreign troops.