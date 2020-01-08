Maryland Legislator Wants To Steer Low-Income Housing To Affluent Suburban Neighborhoods

Sen. Mike Lee Walks Out Of Classified White House Briefing Riled Up, And He Didn’t Hesitate To Say Why

‘Fast And Furious’ Gunman Who Killed US Border Patrol Agent Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

Trump Campaign Slams Dems After Congressman Allegedly Insinuates US Has A ‘Crazy’ Leader, But Iran Doesn’t

Justice Ginsburg, A Four-Time Cancer Survivor, Says She’s ‘Cancer Free’

Iranian Protesters Burn US Flag Following Death Of Military Leader

New York Times’ Paul Krugman Says Somebody Else Is Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn

Alleged Anti-Semitic Arsonist Released With No Bail In New York

Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Decision To Take A ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles

Ret. Army Lt. Col. Explains Why Iran’s Missiles Caused No Casualties

‘She Should Send Them Over’: Senate Democrats Want Pelosi To End Stalemate Over Impeachment Articles

FRIDAY: Unlike Obama, Trump Won’t Run From Iran

‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’: Lara Logan Doesn’t Understand Americans Defending Iran

Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson Dominated Cable News Ratings During Coverage Of Iran Attack

Professor Says Students Who Cite Jordan Peterson Will Fail His Class

POLL: Nearly Half Of Voters Approve Of Airstrike That Killed Soleimani

Obama Vs. Trump: Here’s How These Two Presidents Deal With Terrorists

Superstar Cardi B Says She’s ‘Filing’ For ‘Nigerian Citizenship’ Amid US Tensions With Iran

Florida Judge Blocks Release Of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Files

MCCALL: CNN’s Covington Settlement Shows Danger Of Agenda-Based Reporting

Trump Offers Iran A Chance For Peace After Country Launches Missiles At US Bases In Iraq

Supreme Court Orders Fast Response In Obamacare Challenge

Rep. Duncan Hunter To Resign From Congress January 13

Libertarians Are Finally Starting To Think About Governance, But They’re Missing One Key Problem

Despite No Evidence Of His Guilt, A Pennsylvania Man Remains In Prison