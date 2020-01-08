The Secret Service is investigating a “criminal” incident at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting.

Few details about the “active criminal investigation” were released, according to the newspaper.

Palm Beach Police were called about 7 p.m. on Monday to assist another law enforcement agency, according to an almost completely redacted incident report by the police.

The newspaper noted the report indicated a vehicle was towed in the incident. However, the vehicle’s description also was redacted.

Trump had left the estate a day earlier. Mar-a-Lago’s security has been breached in several incidents since he became president, the newspaper noted.