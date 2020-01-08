The Secret Service and the Palm Beach Police Department are investigating an unspecified incident that occurred at President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE’s Mar-a-Lago club Monday evening, according to the Miami Herald.

The police department is undertaking a Secret Service–led “open and active investigation,” according to the department, which added that no arrest has yet been made.

“During an encounter with local law enforcement, an individual made non-threatening statements about a person under Secret Service protection,” a law enforcement official with knowledge of the incident told the newspaper. “As part of standard practice, Palm Beach police contacted the local Secret Service office.”

Security has been increased at the club amid ongoing tensions with Iran after Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. Iran vowed retaliation and on Tuesday evening launched a series of missiles at an Iraqi air base that houses American troops.

The incident follows another in March in which Yujing Zhang, a Chinese national, was arrested for trespassing at the club and found guilty of making false statements and entering a restricted federal area but no espionage-related offenses.

In December, a second Chinese woman, Lu Jing, was arrested for allegedly taking pictures at the property after sneaking onto it. Trump was not present at the club in either case.

The Hill has reached out to the Secret Service and the Palm Beach Police Department for comment.