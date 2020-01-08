President Donald Trump has played the entire crisis with Iran correctly, Sen. Mike Braun told “War Room” Impeachment,” which airs live on Newsmax TV.

Speaking Wednesday on “War Room,” hosted by Steve Bannon, Jason Miller and Raheem Kassam, the Indiana Republican said that the paradigm has shifted on the problem with Iran, and “now we have more leverage with them.”

Braun was talking after the Iranians had fired missiles at an Iraqi base housing American troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and before Trump addressed the nation.

The senator said that one of the most important aspects that has changed in this administration is that there is now a credible military threat to bolster any diplomacy that might occur.

Important: “War Room: Impeachment,” hosted by Steve Bannon, airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on Newsmax TV, now carried in 70 million cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615 , Optimum Ch. 102, Cox, Spectrum, Suddenlink, and More Systems Here.

?