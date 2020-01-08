Senators on Wednesday introduced a resolution stressing that neither the 2001 nor 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) covers a potential war with Iran.

The resolution, spearheaded by Sens. Jeff MerkleyJeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyOn The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief McConnell says he’s ‘honored’ to be WholeFoods Magazine’s 2019 ‘Person of the Year’ MORE (D-Ore.) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Rand Paul: Trump ‘got bad advice’ on killing of Soleimani Schumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran MORE (R-Ky.), comes after days of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran in the wake of a U.S. airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military general.

“The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East — yet what we’ve seen in recent days is a president willing to make significant military decisions bringing us closer to war without consulting Congress or recognizing that our Constitution gives war making power to Congress, not the President,” Merkley said in a statement.

Paul added that Congress could “take a major step toward reasserting our voice by making it clear” that neither of the Bush-era war declarations cover a conflict with Iran.

“It is time for Congress to stop using previous AUMFs as an excuse to continue abdicating its constitutional responsibility on war,” he said.

Sens. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites Senate Republican blocks unanimous consent on resolution calling targeting cultural sites a war crime On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: ‘The American people do not want a war with Iran’ Iran general’s killing adds new tension to 2020 field Warren holds Twitter town hall with disabled activists MORE (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenSenators set for briefing on cyber threats from Iran On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-Ore.), Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenMcConnell takes round one in impeachment battle EPA employees push ‘bill of rights’ to protect scientific integrity This week: House to vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran after strike MORE (D-Md.), and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Iran general’s killing adds new tension to 2020 field Sanders blasts Trump administration proposal to further scrutinize disability beneficiaries MORE (I-Vt.) are co-sponsoring the resolution.

The one-page resolution states that “neither the Authorization for Use of Military Force … nor the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 … may be interpreted as a statutory authorization for the use of military force against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Trump administration has pointed to the 2002 AUMF as its legal authorization for the strike.

Senators say they decided to introduce the resolution after a closed-door briefing with top administration officials who, according to Democrats, did not present evidence that Soleimani was killed to prevent an “imminent” threat.

Paul and Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSchumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Taking concrete steps to address domestic terrorism MORE (R-Utah) also railed against the briefing afterward because they say an official warned that publicly debating Trump’s war authority “emboldened” Iran.

“I find this insulting and demeaning … to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold. I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States,” Lee said of the comment.