An Iranian official appeared to mock President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE on Twitter as Tehran launched missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the death of a top Iranian general.

Saeed Jalili, a top nuclear negotiator for Iran and a representative to the country’s top security council, tweeted an image of the Iranian flag.

Days earlier, Trump posted a U.S. flag following initial reports of a U.S. drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, former head of Iran’s Quds forces, outside Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. strike resulted in days of protests in Iran, and a demand from many of Iraq’s lawmakers for U.S. forces to withdraw from the country.

Trump is reportedly set to address the nation Wednesday on the situation with Iran, while Iran’s foreign minister released a statement calling the missile attacks “proportionate measures in self-defense” in a tweet.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Javad Zarif added.

U.S. and Iraqi officials reported no casualties from the Iranian missile attacks.