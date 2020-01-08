James Polite allegedly set fire to seven Jewish sites and vandalized a synagogue.

New York authorities arrested James Polite for vandalism of a New York synagogue in November 2018.

James Polite was a Democrat activist who worked on the Obama Campaign. His foster parents were Jewish.

And he was profiled in The New York Times.

James Polite worked as an intern focusing on anti-hate crime issues.

Polite wrote, “Die Jew Rats” on the Union Temple of Brooklyn after the Pittsburgh massacre at a Jewish synagogue.

CNN reports that police have arrested James Polite for allegedly vandalizing a synagogue in NYC. CNN failed to report that Polite: -Was a Democratic activist

-Volunteered on Obama’s presidential campaign

-Was a former City Hall intern who worked on combating hate crimes

This week James Polite was released from jail without bail.

After he was caught The New York Times contributed the crime spree on marijuana use.

