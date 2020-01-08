The National Right To Life Committee has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm that abortionists in Louisiana must acquire admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in case women need life-saving treatment.

The friend-of-the-court brief in defense of a Louisiana law was filed by James Bopp Jr. of the Bopp Law Firm on behalf of the NRLC and the Louisiana Right to Life Federation.

“The Louisiana case demonstrates the abortion industry’s utter disregard for the lives and health of women by recklessly hiring abortion doctors who are obviously unqualified to perform abortions,” Bopp said.

He said Louisiana’s Act 620, requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital, “addresses this problem by ensuring that abortion doctors are subject to close scrutiny by other physicians.”

“The abortion industry’s objections to such laws, that are necessary to protect women’s lives and health, should be rejected by the Supreme Court,” he said.

The case before the high court is June Medical Services, L.L.C., et al. v. Rebekah Gee, Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Established in 1970, NRLC is the nation’s oldest and largest pro-life organization, consisting of 50 state affiliates and more than 3,000 local chapters.

The law was adopted, Bopp said, because of “a lengthy history of abortion health and safety violations in Louisiana which reflected abortion clinics’ utter disregard to abortion doctor qualifications and the health threat that such disregard poses to women.”

He argued Louisiana long has required that doctors who provide outpatient services have admitting privileges for cases in which emergencies develop.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Louisiana’s law is constitutional, concluding that Act 620 would, at worst, cause up to a one- hour delay for abortion procedures at one of Louisiana’s three clinics.

The Fifth Circuit held it was not an “undue burden” under court precedent.

The brief argues the court should step away from being a national medical board and go back to the precedent that restrictions are allowed on abortion that do not create an undue burden.