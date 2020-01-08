House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands to be in control all the time. In fact, after the House voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump, she refused to hand them over to the Senate, demanding to play a role even after the House’s job was completely done.

So Vice President Mike Pence called Pelosi, the third-ranking member of government, on Tuesday night to inform her that Iran was launching missiles on U.S. forces in Iraq.

“Tell him I’ll call him back,” Pelosi said, according to a Politico reporter.

“In meeting tonight Speaker Pelosi was handed a note telling her VP Pence was on the phone,” Heather Caygle wrote on Twitter. “‘Tell him I’ll call him back,’ she said according to sources in room, noting she had to go open the House for new session.

“Two minutes later, she was handed note about air base bombing,” Caygle wrote.

After President Trump ordered the U.S. military to take out Iran’s secretive Quds Force commander, Qassim Suleimani, Pelosi said he should have first asked Congress for permission.

“We cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions,” Pelosi said on Thursday night. “Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America –- and the world -– cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

“The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.”

Washington Examiner writer Byron York noted the disconnect after Pelosi refused Pence’s call.

“Speaker Pelosi doesn’t like it when the administration doesn’t give her foreign policy updates. So VP Pence calls with word of Iran missile attack. ‘Tell him I’ll call him back,’ Pelosi says,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later on Tuesday, Pelosi wrote on Twitter: “Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.”

Shortly before her tweet was posted, it was reported Pelosi was busy at a restaurant opening.

