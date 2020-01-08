(AFA) — Homosexuals have been allowed to serve openly in the U.S. military since the disastrously misguided repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in late 2010. President Obama was able to ram the repeal through just under the wire because the Democrats temporarily held both houses of Congress, a situation that would change with the election in the fall of 2010. Elections have consequences, and open homosexuality in the military was one of the unfortunate consequences of naïve voters placing regressives in office.

One of the complaints many of us had at the time, and one of our reasons for opposing open homosexual service had to do with the numerous pathologies associated with homosexuality. One of them is rampant promiscuity. Psychology Today (note: not a part of the vast right-wing conspiracy) said in 2010 that one of the features of homosexuality is “the quantity of homosexual men’s preferences, as compared to those of homosexual women. Homosexual men are famously promiscuous, a fact that became well-known with the onset of AIDs, when studies of gay men who were HIV positive revealed average numbers of partners in the hundreds.” (Emphasis mine.)

According to a study by researchers Bell and Weinberg, 28% of homosexual men have more than 1000 lifetime partners. An astonishing 83% of them admit to having more than 50 lifetime partners. This is irrefutable evidence of a twisted and disordered sexual compulsion among gay men, which drives them into unrestrained and dangerous sexual adventurism.

