What does it take to get a liberal audience to cheer enthusiastically for a white nationalist? Apparently, just for that white nationalist to say something bad about President Donald Trump.

On “The View” Wednesday, the panel discussed a recent tweet by well-known white nationalist Richard Spencer, who in the wake of Iran’s attack on Iraqi military bases tweeted that he regretted supporting President Donald Trump’s election.

“I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016,” Spencer wrote Tuesday night.

Spencer also tweeted a message to the “people of Iran,” saying, “There are millions of Americans who do not want war, who do not hate you, and who respect your nation and its history. After our traitorous elite is brought to justice, we hope to achieve peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.”

When co-host Joy Behar read what Spencer wrote about Trump, the studio audience cheered and applauded. A white nationalist can get an ovation on “The View” if he or she simply criticizes the president.

It’s not the first time Spencer has been received favorably by mainstream media for opposing Trump. In July, CNN invited Spencer on “The Lead” with Jake Tapper to discuss Trump’s Twitter activity. In that interview, Spencer essentially said that Trump isn’t racist enough for his liking.

“He gives us nothing outside of racist tweets,” Spencer said. “And by racist tweets, I mean tweets that are meaningless and cheap and express the kind of sentiments you might hear from your drunk uncle while he’s watching Hannity.”

For many opponents of Trump, the saying, “the enemy of their enemy is their friend,” apparently applies even in extreme circumstances.

Spencer became well known for his role in organizing the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 that devolved into violence and resulted in one woman, Heather Heyer, being killed. For a sample of just how horrible this man being cheered by “The View’s” audience is, read/listen to some leaked comments here.