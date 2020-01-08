https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/08/the-view-praises-richard-spencer-trump/

GOESER: Gun Control Hurts People Like Me

Trump Offers Iran A Chance For Peace After Country Launches Missiles At US Bases In Iraq

‘We’re The Bear’: Meghan McCain Fires Back At Claims We Shouldn’t ‘Poke The Bear’ In Iran

Is Kim Jong Un Sending A Message To Trump?

Trump: Missiles Fired By Iran Were ‘Paid For’ With Money Made Available By Obama

GOP Congresswoman Who Squared Off With Schiff Posts Massive Campaign Fundraising Numbers

The View Cheers Richard Spencer For Disavowing Trump

Woman Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Files $40 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Supreme Court Orders Fast Response In Obamacare Challenge

REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles

REPORT: Bill Clinton Caught In Photos On Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane With ‘Sex Slave’

Porn Star Kendra Lust Encourages Women To Support Other Women During Twitter Exchange

Florida Judge Blocks Release Of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Files

‘The Jewish’: NAACP Official Suspended Over Comments About Jewish People

John James Outraises Democratic Incumbent In Race For Michigan Senate Seat, Campaign Says

Bombshell: ‘Hannity’ Cancels Geraldo Rivera During Iran Coverage

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Sees Ratings Surpassed By Another Fox News Program

CLELAND: Heritage Should Take Tucker Carlson’s Advice On Big Tech

Iranian Bombs Miss Everyone, Liberals Hardest Hit

Rep. Duncan Hunter To Resign From Congress January 13

CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Libertarians Are Finally Starting To Think About Governance, But They’re Missing One Key Problem

Man Charged With Throwing Explosive Device At Planned Parenthood Facility, Spray-Painting ‘Deus Vult’

Despite No Evidence Of His Guilt, A Pennsylvania Man Remains In Prison

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...