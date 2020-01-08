After having taken a few days to contemplate and reflect following the New England Patriots season ending defeat to the Tennessee Titans, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he has no intention of retiring.

Brady, one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history, is also one of the oldest players in the NFL and rumors abound at the end of every season that he is about to retire. But once again, the now 42-year-old Brady is quashing those rumors.

“I know I still have more to prove,” Brady said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Brady continued:

Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best,” Brady says in the message, “spent themselves to a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly. . . . And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show — the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. . . . In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me.

Still, analysts insist that Brady’s days with the Patriots could be numbered. Rumors of his retirement may be quashed, but other whispers say Brady just might end up with some other NFL team in 2020. However, given that Brady’s Instagram post is addressed to Patriots fans and specifically mentions Gillette Stadium, it strongly suggests that Brady will not only be back, but back with New England.

