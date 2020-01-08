As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor the Iranian regime fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

Two US bases in Iraq were targets of the missile attacks.

Thankfully no Americans were killed or injured in the attack.

On Wednesday morning President Trump spoke to the American public surrounded by his top generals, Defense Secretary Esper and Vice President Mike Pence.

President Trump announced on Wednesday he would impose more sanctions on the Iranian regime.

President Trump called out Obama during his speech today.

President Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become more involved with the Iranian problem.

President Trump, “America’s strength both military and economic is the best deterent.”

The post TRUMP DE-ESCALATES! President Trump Announces More Sanctions Against Iranian Regime Following Missile Attacks on US Bases in Iraq –VIDEO appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.