Democrats are set for a clash with President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE over war powers and Iran.

House Democrats will vote Thursday on a war powers resolution that would rein in Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional signoff, a culmination of days of frustration on Capitol Hill with the administration’s strategy.

The vote comes as both Trump and Iranian officials signaled that they were trying to ratchet down tensions inflamed with the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded with a missile attack Tuesday on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats emerged from back-to-back closed-door briefings on Iran voicing deep frustration about what Trump’s plan is moving forward.

A quartet of top administration officials — Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark Esper‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops Overnight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites Senate Republican blocks unanimous consent on resolution calling targeting cultural sites a war crime MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites House chairman asks Pompeo to testify on Iran next week Progressives push for votes to block funding for war against Iran MORE, CIA Director Gina Haspel Gina Cheri HaspelThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says Iran ‘standing down’ after missile strike Trump puts US exit from Iraq on hold amid fallout of Soleimani killing The Hill’s Morning Report – Worries about war in world capitals, Congress MORE and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley — were dispatched to brief both the House and Senate on Wednesday amid days of concerns from lawmakers that Trump was on a path to war with Iran.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the president’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration’s briefing today,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi digs in on impeachment rules fight Pelosi urges end to ‘needless provocations’ after Iran missile attack ‘It’s a spiral now’: Democrats say they’re not surprised by Iran attack MORE (D-Calif.) said in announcing the vote.

The House resolution would force Trump to end hostilities against Iran unless Congress authorizes a war or the action is to thwart an imminent threat. The administration has justified the strike that killed Soleimani by saying it was needed to prevent an “imminent” threat.

Democrats were widely unsatisfied by the intelligence provided during the briefing, which Rep. Gerry Connolly Gerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyTrump abandons plan to dissolve Office of Personnel Management: report Democrats debate scope of impeachment charges House Democrats rebuke State Department for ‘reversal’ on Israeli settlements MORE (D-Va.) called “sophomoric and utterly unconvincing.”

“I believe there was no rationale that could pass a graduate school thesis test,” he said. “I was utterly unpersuaded about any evidence about the imminence of a threat that was new or compelling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about whether she was convinced of an imminent threat, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: ‘The American people do not want a war with Iran’ Iran general’s killing adds new tension to 2020 field Warren holds Twitter town hall with disabled activists MORE (D-Mass.) said flatly “no,” without elaborating.

“I have already said I don’t think the U.S. is any safer after killing Soleimani. In fact, I think the U.S. is much closer to war. Donald Trump has put this country at risk. This was a Trump-made crisis,” Warren told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Thursday’s vote is unlikely to be the last clash on the issue.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCNN’s Manu Raju: Pelosi hasn’t told ‘her closest confidantes’ plan for impeachment articles The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer to force votes on impeachment witnesses Pelosi on Bolton saying he’d testify: Trump, McConnell ‘have run out of excuses’ MORE (D-N.Y.) has asked for a second Iran briefing with the same administration officials within a week. He noted that only 15 senators were able to ask questions Wednesday.

“As the questions began to get tough, they walked out,” he said.

Pelosi said the House is considering additional legislation, including a repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) and legislation to block the administration from using funding to carry out military activities against Iran. The 2002 AUMF authorized the Iraq War and has been cited by the administration as part of its legal justification for the Soleimani strike.

A Senate war powers vote is expected as soon as next week, on a resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineTrump and Pelosi clash over Iran, impeachment Rand Paul: Trump ‘got bad advice’ on killing of Soleimani Overnight Defense: Washington returns to Iran crisis | Defense chief denies US troops leaving Iraq | House sets vote on Iran war powers | Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial MORE (D-Va.) that would make Trump withdraw U.S. troops from hostilities against Iran within 30 days unless there was an “imminent” threat.

Kaine said Wednesday that he is continuing to gather support for his measure, saying he is talking to colleagues about any “adjustments” they would like to see.

In a blow to the administration, Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSchumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Taking concrete steps to address domestic terrorism MORE (R-Utah) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Rand Paul: Trump ‘got bad advice’ on killing of Soleimani Schumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran MORE (R-Ky.) both announced after the Senate’s closed-door briefing that they will support Kaine’s proposal.

To pass the Senate, and spark a veto showdown with Trump, Democrats need four Republicans to get the 51 votes to initially pass the war powers resolution.

Lee, Paul and Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell takes round one in impeachment battle Overnight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites Poll: Majority say House should send impeachment articles to Senate MORE (R-Maine) and Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranImpeachment trial complicates efforts to rein in Trump on Iran Lawmakers clash on war powers after Soleimani strike Schumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran MORE (R-Kan.) previously supported a similar resolution from Kaine and Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallImpeachment trial complicates efforts to rein in Trump on Iran Lawmakers clash on war powers after Soleimani strike Schumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran MORE (D-N.M.). Before the briefing, Lee’s spokesman had said he would oppose Kaine’s new measure and Paul had been undecided.

Lee characterized the meeting with the administration as “the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue,” and said officials warned that Congress would “embolden” Iran if lawmakers debated Trump’s war powers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I find this insulting and demeaning … to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold. I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States,” Lee said, adding that the administration’s logic was “insane.”

Lee said he was undecided on Kaine’s proposal before the briefing but that he was now prepared to support it “specifically because of what happened in that briefing.”

Paul added that he would also back Kaine’s measure, questioning the administration’s decision to use the 2002 AUMF.

“I see no way in the world you could logically argue that an authorization to have war with Saddam Hussein has anything to with having war with people currently in Iraq,” Paul told reporters, adding that using the 2002 AUMF to cover the Soleimani strike was “absurd” and an “insult.”

The new momentum for Democrats came even as Trump, and many of his GOP allies, claimed victory after both Washington and Tehran tried to ramp down tensions.

Trump, speaking from the White House on Wednesday morning, appeared to take a victory lap, characterizing Iran as “standing down” and noting that no Americans were killed by the missile attack against Iraqi bases that house U.S. personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was quickly backed up by Republicans on Capitol Hill — some of whom had publicly warned against Trump escalating tensions — as they declared that Trump’s strike against Soleimani successfully deterred Iran from more provocative attacks.

“Based on the president’s speech today and certainly based on the intelligence … I would say that I’m optimistic that we can look at a de-escalating environment,” Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSoleimani killing deepens distrust between Trump, Democrats Iran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation’ Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE (R-N.C.), a top ally of President Trump’s, told reporters. “It’s a good day for America.”

Asked if Trump was trying to de-escalate, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeSenate Republican blocks unanimous consent on resolution calling targeting cultural sites a war crime GOP senators introduce resolution to change rules, dismiss impeachment without articles Overnight Defense: Senate sends 8B defense bill to Trump | Bill establishes Space Force, federal paid parental leave | House approves .4T spending package MORE (R-Okla.) said “he’s done it with the cooperation” of the Iranians, pointing to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Both of them are saying they want to negotiate,” Inhofe said. “The door is open.”