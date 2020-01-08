No Americans or Iraqis died from the missiles fired by Iran on Jan. 7, President Donald Trump said in an address at the White House on Jan. 8.

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed by last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” Trump said. “We suffered no casualties, all of our American people are safe, and we suffered minimal damage at our bases.”

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties and a very good thing for the world.”

Trump started off the address by stating: “As long as I’m president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He later defended the recent airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who he described as the “world’s top terrorist.”

Trump appeared with a number of high-ranking officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A man holds shrapnel from a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, on Jan. 8, 2020. (Ari Jalal/Reuters)

Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, on Jan. 8, 2020. (Ari Jalal/Reuters)

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two or more bases housing U.S. and coalition forces, the Pentagon said late Tuesday.

Some lawmakers said late Tuesday that reports indicating no Americans died in the strikes mean Trump doesn’t need to respond with military action.

“Iran is already directly responsible for the death of more than 600 men and women of the United States military. I am grateful that number didn’t increase tonight. Terrorism supporters Khamenei and Rouhani should be thankful as well,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) said in a statement late Tuesday.

“The best way America responds to terrorism is not with war, but strength founded in national unity. For those who have spent the last three years screaming ‘country over party,’ it’s time to put your country over Iran.”

Others hinted that the president could still order retaliatory measures. “This was an act of war, by any reasonable definition,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said during a TV appearance. “The missiles were launched from Iran. The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.”

Leading Democrats condemned the strikes, but many members of the party said Trump didn’t have the power to wage war with Iran amid a push to strip war power resolutions passed shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks.

“The American people do not want a war with Iran, and the president does not have the authority to wage one,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor earlier Wednesday.

He said the United States should exit so-called “forever wars.”

Military leaders plan to brief the full Congress on Wednesday about the strike against Soleimani and other recent developments, a day after they briefed key lawmakers, including Schumer.

Iranian leaders have said the attacks were a “proportionate” response to the recent killing of Soleimani, who was taken out by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Jan. 2.

A man celebrates after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 8, 2020. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

“Iran took [and] concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said late Tuesday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that military action like the strikes wouldn’t be “sufficient.”

“What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” he said. Iran’s leaders have repeatedly said Washington should withdraw troops from the region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during his weekly cabinet meeting, which was broadcast on state television: “They cut the hand off our dear Soleimani—and you saw his dear hand next to his body in pictures and videos. As revenge, we will cut off the U.S.’s feet from this region.”