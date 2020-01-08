President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the people of Iran deserve a “great future” and would be embraced by the United States if Iran seeks peace.

“We want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve,” Trump said in a short speech from the White House, addressing himself directly to the “people and leaders of Iran.”

Trump urged U.S. allies as well as China and Russia to “work together to make a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

That deal, he said, should also allow “Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential.” Trump also said that Iran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons while he is president.

Iran’s future, Trump said, should be “one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world.”