President Trump just concluded his formal statement on last night’s attack on the bases in Iran yesterday. He opened his statement with the vow that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons on his watch and observed: “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.” He reported that no American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks because of preparations taken. He further stated that he is calling on NATO to “become much more involved in the Middle East process” (otherwise unidentified). Below is the video of his brief and altogether admirable statement.

Quotable quote: “[Soleimani] should have been terminated long ago.”