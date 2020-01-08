Senator Mike Lee’s (R-UT) bill to lift per-country caps on permanent residency, long sought by Indian and Chinese immigrants, failed to bypass a roll-call vote in September.

The bill is backed by the same Silicon Valley tech giants who are censoring and silencing American conservatives online.

And, of course, the anti-American business groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, Amazon, Facebook, and FWD.us support the bill.

Senator Lee’s legislation would have given China and India nationals the ability to obtain green cards faster. Lee tried to push the bill up before the August recess but failed then too.

Lee has been a frequent critic of President Trump and his America First agenda.

The bill was blocked in September in the US senate.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

But Mike Lee continues to push the bill forward.

Mike Lee is a “foreign worker first” Republican.

On Wednesday Senator Mike Lee lashed out at the Trump administration following a briefing to senators on Iran.

Lee says he will likely side with Democrats and support a War Powers resolution to limit President Trump’s power as Commander in Chief.

Mike Lee needs to go.

Mike Lee is a conservative snowflake. TRIGGERED! https://t.co/iCajXPMf5G — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 8, 2020

The post Turncoat Republican Mike Lee, Who Favors Foreign Workers Over US Workers — LOSES IT and Lashes Out at Trump Admin After Iranian Briefing appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.