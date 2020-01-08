(STUDY FINDS) — TILBURG, Netherlands — It’s undeniable that people, adults and adolescents alike, are influenced to a certain degree by the television shows and movies they watch. That being said, children are generally more malleable than adults, and tend to take such programs to heart more frequently than the average adult. Now, a fascinating new study has identified a way for television’s influence over children to be used in a positive fashion. Kids who watched a child-oriented cooking show that featured healthy, nutritious food were 2.7 times more likely to eat healthy food themselves in comparison to children who had watched a cooking program featuring unhealthy food.

The research team, from Tilburg University in the Netherlands, say that food programs emphasizing healthy dietary choices can help kids develop lifelong healthy eating habits.

Read the full story ›