https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/update-iran-refuses-to-turn-over-black-box-from-downed-ukrainian-plane-airline-officials-say-there-was-nothing-wrong-with-plane-before-takeoff/

The first footage was released of Iranian officials at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that killed at least 170 people.

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed tonight just minutes ago after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!
This comes on the same night that Iran fired a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight.

(Tweets were translated)

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile

Al Hadath: The speed data of the Ukrainian plane suddenly stopped which means it exploded

And now this…

Iran refuses to turn over the black box from the downed plane.

Via Reuters:

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Ukrainian officials say the Boeing 737-800 involved in the crash is one of the best planes in the Ukrainian fleet.

The post UPDATE: Iran Refuses to Turn Over Black Box from Downed Ukrainian Plane — Airline Officials Say There Was Nothing Wrong with Plane Before Takeoff appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...