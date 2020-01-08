The first footage was released of Iranian officials at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that killed at least 170 people.

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed tonight just minutes ago after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This comes on the same night that Iran fired a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight.

(Tweets were translated)

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile

#إيران — الصور الأولية للطائرة الأوكرانية التي يشتبه بأنها سقطت نتيجة إصابتها بصاروخ إيراني — الحدث (@AlHadath) January 8, 2020

Al Hadath: The speed data of the Ukrainian plane suddenly stopped which means it exploded

#إيران — بيانات سرعة الطائرة الأوكرانية توقفت فجأة ما يعني أنها انفجرت — الحدث (@AlHadath) January 8, 2020

And now this…

Iran refuses to turn over the black box from the downed plane.

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr Simple question:

What does the regime in #Iran have to hide?https://t.co/zkHyVEL0Bh — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

Via Reuters:

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Ukrainian officials say the Boeing 737-800 involved in the crash is one of the best planes in the Ukrainian fleet.

Ukraine Int’l Airlines said a Boeing 737-800 involved in a fatal crash in Iran was one of the best planes in its fleet & its pilots were very experienced.

No sign anything was wrong before the plane took off, last routinely serviced on Jan. 6.https://t.co/dDHTGQHbwi — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

