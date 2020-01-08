The U.S. Army was compelled to speak out after a deluge of faked text messages reportedly warned U.S. citizens that they’d been selected for a draft.

What are the details?

The military is not drafting U.S. citizens to serve in any wars despite what some people might have received through electronic messaging means.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command issued a statement quashing reports stating otherwise.

The draft was last used in 1973 during the Vietnam War.

A spokesperson said the messages were “fake,” and stressed the importance of Americans understanding that the messages are “false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army.”

The messages come at a worrisome time, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been escalating for more than a week with a U.S. airstrike, which killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. On Tuesday night, Iran fired short-range ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases that house U.S. military troops. No injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the attack, and President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday morning that an early warning system had been successful in clearing out personnel-sensitive areas within the base.

During his fiery Wednesday speech, the president also said that Iran appears to be standing down following the Tuesday night attack.

You can watch the president’s full speech below.

[embedded content]

Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Attacks



www.youtube.com



What else?



Last week, the U.S. Selective Service System issued an additional statement saying that it is “conducting business as usual.”

“In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft,” a Wednesday Facebook statement from the organization read.