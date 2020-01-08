A U.S. official on Wednesday said that authorities received advance warning of the Iranian missile strikes that damaged two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and coalition forces on Tuesday, allowing U.S. forces to obtain cover.

The unnamed official told USA Today that an early warning system allowed U.S. troops to scramble for cover shortly before the missiles struck, though it was unclear what kind of warning U.S. officials received.

“The early warning system worked,” said the official.

CNN separately reported that an Iranian verbal warning of the incoming strikes tipped off Iraqi officials, who informed U.S. commanders that the Iranian attack was underway. The assault comes days after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian official, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq.

The officials told USA Today that a hangar was damaged at Ain Assad base in the missile strikes, but the troops there were able to gain cover after an advance warning.

No casualties have been reported following Tuesday's attacks, and President Trump is expected to address the nation on Wednesday concerning the state of U.S.-Iran tensions.