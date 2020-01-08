The United States had an early warning ahead of the Iranian missile strike, according to a USA Today report.

Iran launched more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday night, damaging two Iraqi bases that house U.S. and coalition forces. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported, and extent of the damage was not initially known.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that U.S. officials had “advance warning” of Iran’s missile assault, which took place as retaliation after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

An unnamed official told USA Today that early warning systems were utilized to give U.S. forces knowledge that a missile attack was underway. U.S. forces and related personnel were able to evacuate certain areas for safety purposes ahead of the attack.

“The early warning system worked,” the official told the outlet, admitting that U.S. intelligence officials were tipped off ahead of the attack.

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said that Iran sent Iraq a verbal message that an attack was imminent. He also said that the U.S. military simultaneously reported the attack.

The missiles targeted al Assad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province and another base in Erbil in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, USA Today reported.

What about the bases?

Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the bases are still on high alert as officials evaluate the ongoing tensions.

“These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” he said. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

