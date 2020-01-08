On Wednesday, BlazeTV’s “Rant Nation” posted a video clip featuring Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a Navy SEAL veteran, as he debunked the false premises being peddled by Democrats to disparage President Donald Trump’s decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian military leader and terrorist Qassem Soleimani last week.

“The Democrats’ arguments rely on two false premises. One is that history began with Donald Trump’s strike against Soleimani. That is, of course, not true,” said Crenshaw. “History began long before Donald Trump finally took action and stopped letting Iranians punch us in the face.

“The second false premise, is that there is this false choice between doing nothing and all-out war,” he added. “The president is not taking us to all-out war. There’s a lot in between, and we have to be more honest about that fact. We have to set a red line and say that, as the United States of America, we will not be punished indefinitely. We have to take action. We had to respond and the president did just that. It’s time to unify behind our president instead of casting partisan stones.”

Watch the video below for more:

