According to actress Michelle Williams, women need abortion in order to become successful in their careers. Former “America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Leah Darrow says otherwise.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Darrow praised pregnancy and motherhood as she prepared to deliver her fifth baby in the hospital.

“I’m here getting ready to deliver my fifth baby,” said Darrow. “And I want to let all you women know, all you young ladies who haven’t had babies or are maybe listening to what the culture says about birth, and women, and babies, and choice.”

“Babies don’t keep us from our dreams,” she continued. “I’m getting ready to deliver a baby that will not keep me from my professional growth, but will make me better because of it. And I’m so honored and excited, and I can’t wait to have this baby.”

In the caption accompanying the video, Darrow, an outspoken Catholic, said the notion that babies somehow keep people from achieving their dreams is a “lie” of the Devil that denies God’s gift for women to become “brave or strong.”

“New life never keeps us from our dreams,” she wrote. “One of the cruelest lies that the Devil tells women is that we aren’t brave or strong enough to do what God invites us into when we bring life into the world. New life is always a gift. And I’m humbled that I get to receive this new life AND live out the *abundant* life the Lord created me for.”

“Please share this message with the ladies in your life because women deserve a better narrative than what the culture gives us,” she continued. “We deserve to believe that life really *can* be this good, and that receiving new life is always, always, always pure gift.”

During her acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards this past Sunday, actress Michelle Williams sent a horrible message to women when she tacitly credited abortion with her showbiz success while claiming to speak for all women – a position that women like Leah Darrow clearly rebuts.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’m made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because, as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom.”

“Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” she continued. “So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years. Don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”