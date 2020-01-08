Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) laughed and giggled during a press conference on Wednesday while her colleague, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), discussed U.S. casualties from the Iraq war.

“I’m very glad to say that I was part of the 132 and also the vote for Barbara Lee’s amendment, but I think that the point of that is that that is the same war that we’re dealing with today,” Lee said. “We never solved any problems with AUMF, we left four thousand plus, maybe even forty four hundred dead, and over sixty thousand who came back injured in some form and the war never ended.”

As Lee spoke, Omar could be seen standing behind her laughing while talking to her Democrat colleagues.

“I recall the language in AUMF, it deals with hostilities in Iraq,” Lee continued. “It doesn’t deal with an incident or a dislike or someone in a car coming in from the airport. That is the danger of not acting and I do think with our leadership, meaning the leadership CPC, that will come together around specific answers.”

At a different point in the press conference, Omar said that talking about the possibility of war with Iran was causing her to be “stricken with PTSD.”

“I feel ill a little bit because of everything that is taking place and I think every time I hear of conversations around war I find myself being stricken with PTSD,” Omar said.

Omar later attacked President Donald Trump for imposing additional sanctions against Iran after they fired multiple missiles at U.S. forces stationed in Iraq on Tuesday night.

“This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare,” Omar tweeted. “They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

Omar, who is a documented anti-Semite, is an avid supporter of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which is designed to destroy Israel.

Omar regurgitated her comments during the press conference about not wanting to sanction Iran, saying, “Since he got into office, the president of the United States has been angering Iran into war, first he canceled our best shot at avoiding armed conflict: the Iran nuclear deal. Then he announced crippling sanctions to starve the innocent people of Iran.”

